Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,178 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $122,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 354.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 98.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 196,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,380. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

