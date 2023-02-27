Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 1,031,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,356,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Mizuho increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

