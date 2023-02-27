Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,614 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

