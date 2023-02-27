Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

