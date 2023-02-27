Bickling Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after acquiring an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. 1,687,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,735. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

