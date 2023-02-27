Bickling Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

LAZR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,688,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

