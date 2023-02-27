Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 333 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

