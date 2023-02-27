BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Reduced by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned 0.32% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

BCRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,438. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

