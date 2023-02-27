Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 294.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 450.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

