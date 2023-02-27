Bioimpact Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC decreased its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,192 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 49,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,683. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

