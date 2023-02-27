Bioimpact Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Bioimpact Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,502,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RETA stock traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 4,026,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.