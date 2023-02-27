BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

