BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
