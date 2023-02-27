Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,558. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.