Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $353.05. 118,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

