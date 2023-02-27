Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,078. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

