Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.07. 634,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

