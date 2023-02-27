Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

