Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,633. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

