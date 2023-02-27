Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $73.77. 142,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,662. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

