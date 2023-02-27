Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. 429,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,303. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

