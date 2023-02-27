Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,300. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $404.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

