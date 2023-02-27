Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

