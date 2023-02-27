Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 644.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.29. 1,992,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

