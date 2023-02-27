Bison Wealth LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,308 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC owned 14.17% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000.

Get Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

OVLH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.