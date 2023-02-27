Bison Wealth LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.70. 1,184,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.