Bison Wealth LLC Invests $1.16 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. 2,386,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

