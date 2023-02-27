Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 7,292 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

