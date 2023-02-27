Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,997. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.