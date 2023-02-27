Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,121,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,161. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

