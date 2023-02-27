Bison Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,787,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 37,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.75. 437,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.09.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

