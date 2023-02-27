BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $23,481.64 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $291.47 million and $3,976.39 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $23,481.64 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00042167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00219115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

