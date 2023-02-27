Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.57 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $298.57 million and $304,054.22 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.05 or 0.00072858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00187186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

