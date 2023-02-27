Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.57 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $17.05 or 0.00072858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $298.57 million and approximately $304,054.22 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00187186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

