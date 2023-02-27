Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $101,522.53 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.64518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.81612225 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $105,584.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

