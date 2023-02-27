BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002033 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

