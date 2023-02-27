BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $697.38 million and approximately $147,205.55 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00423096 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.08 or 0.28598496 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
