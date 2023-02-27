BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.