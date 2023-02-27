BlackRock Inc. Has $12.99 Billion Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,252,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $12,988,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.70. The stock had a trading volume of 491,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,423. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $578.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.