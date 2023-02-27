BlackRock Inc. Has $7.43 Billion Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,333,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 784,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.70% of NIKE worth $7,425,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

