BlackRock Inc. Has $8.31 Billion Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,910,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $8,306,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $130.46. 793,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

