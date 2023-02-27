BlackRock Inc. Has $9.32 Billion Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,754,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,749,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.35% of Comcast worth $9,319,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.