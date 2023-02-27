BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.23% of BlackRock worth $192,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $686.45. 200,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,277. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $728.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.34.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,264 shares of company stock worth $3,182,738. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
