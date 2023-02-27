BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of Analog Devices worth $5,889,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

