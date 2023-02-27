BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,476,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235,289 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of Home Depot worth $19,723,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,063. The firm has a market cap of $303.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average of $305.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.