BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,346,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 363,232 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $36,032,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.00. 662,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.03 and a 200-day moving average of $517.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

