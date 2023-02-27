BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,498,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 417,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Starbucks worth $6,192,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. 1,436,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

