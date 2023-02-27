Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 638,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after buying an additional 526,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

