Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 3.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 2.08% of Franklin Covey worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,972. The stock has a market cap of $660.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

