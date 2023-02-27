Blue Grotto Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 217,050 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 217,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,682,000. PayPal makes up about 4.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 2,635,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.