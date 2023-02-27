Blue Grotto Capital LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 0.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $126.09. 198,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,319. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

